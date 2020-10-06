Edo Youths Protest Against SARS In Front Of Oba Of Benin’s Palace – Video

Edo youths gather in front of the Oba of Benin’s palace to protest SARS brutality while demanding for an end to SARS

Edo youths took to the streets today, October 6, to demand that the government ends SARS.

Some of the youths gathered in front of the palace of the Oba of Benin. Others also protested in other locations.

“No more SARS,” they chanted.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

66 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)