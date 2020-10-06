Don Jazzy, Teni Become Glo Ambassador

Naijabizcom reports that music producer and owner of Mavin Records Don Jazzy has become a Glo ambassador. The 37-year-old via his Instagram page on Tuesday announced his endorsement with Glo saying, “Another One ☝�.

The Endorsements don #Berekete. To GOD be the glory. Say hello to the new Globacom Ambassador.”

Singer Teni also bagged an ambassadorial deal with Glo alongside Don Jazzy.

In 2016, his contract with MTN as an ambassador expired.

Other Glo ambassadors include Olamide, Timaya and others.

68 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO

(Visited 3 times, 6 visits today)