Davido Signs LIYA As DMW’s First Lady – Photos

Following months of searching for a lady who could possibly follow the footsteps of Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade or even DJ Cuppy and a breed of the DMW, 30BG CEO, Davido has finally hit the ground running by signing LIYA @yes_liya In a statement released by the Multi Award winning singer, Davido wrote on his instagram page:

Welcome officially to the party! DMW 1st lady! @yes_liya from here it’s onwards and upwards ! On this day I make this promise to you. Imma make you a global star! Never � !! #30BG cc @bfaandco

Confirming her new entry, Liya who currently has just over 80 thousand followers cheered up the party saying:

I kno this sounds cliche, but my dreams are coming true, here and now. @davidoofficial I will make you so proud, I appreciate you from the depth of my soul ! I want this more than anything, thank you @vanzyvanz for believing in me, it means so much that I have a manager as passionate as you. As for me …. it’s official I AM 30 BG ���❤️

Liya released her last song available on iTunes titled ‘Be My Vibe’ on 16th September

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

68 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO

(Visited 11 times, 4 visits today)