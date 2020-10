President Trump Is Leaving the Hospital, Says “Don’t Let Covid Rule Your Life”

United States president, Donald Trump is set to leave Walter Reed Military Hospital, where he has been receiving treatment following his exposure to coronavirus today at 6:30 PM (ET).

Source

I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020