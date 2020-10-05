NAICOM introduces digital portal to boost insurance growth

The Commissioner for Insurance, Mr Sunday Thomas, has announced the introduction of a portal by the National Insurance Commission to drive insurance growth in the country and create easy access to insurance information.

He said the portal, which the commission had been working on for some years and had finally concluded, was part of ongoing reforms by the current management.

Thomas spoke during a seminar organised for insurance journalists in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

He said, “We will be looking at the digital world. Part of what we have done so far is the fact that our portal that was on the drawing board for over six years has been fixed. It is taking us from where we are to the next level.

“We have sensitised the technical people in the industry and they have been going through series of trainings. The next thing we are going to do is to engage the industry with IT guidelines.”

He said the new portal was structured to ensure that wherever anybody was in the world information on the nation’s insurance sector would be available to him at the click of a button.

The commissioner said the initiative would boost confidence in the insurance sector.

While assuring the insuring public of support, he said the digital world would drive regulation.

Thomas said over time, the management had been able to stabilise the commission through the cooperation of staff.

He expressed the commission’s readiness to drive the compulsory insurance policies.

He said he took out time recently to visit the Chairman of Nigerian Governors’ Forum and Ekiti State Governor, Mr Kayode Fayemi, to prevail on his colleague governors to assist in driving the compulsory insurance policy.

punch

