FSARS Officials Arresting A Man In Edo Caught On Camera – VIDEO
From The Information Gathered by a eye witness, A video of suspected FSARS officials arresting a yet-to-be-identified man, hours after their activities were banned by the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed, has been shared online.
Twitter user, Solomon Okonkwo who describes himself as a Human rights activist, shared the video online and said the incident happened this morning October 5 at Urora Junction, Benin City, in Edo state.SARS
Watch The Video
