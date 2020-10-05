FSARS Officials Arresting A Man In Edo Caught On Camera – VIDEO

From The Information Gathered by a eye witness, A video of suspected FSARS officials arresting a yet-to-be-identified man, hours after their activities were banned by the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed, has been shared online.

Twitter user, Solomon Okonkwo who describes himself as a Human rights activist, shared the video online and said the incident happened this morning October 5 at Urora Junction, Benin City, in Edo state.SARS

