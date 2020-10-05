Customer Service Week: FCMB To Reward Clients, Employees

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) is set to reward loyal customers and employees as part of its plans to celebrate the International Customer Service Week 2020.

This year’s International Customer Service Week, is holding from October 5 to 9, 2020, under the theme, ‘Dream Team’. The theme essentially highlights the importance of teamwork in providing outstanding service to all customers at this challenging period of coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact on the people.

A statement from the bank and made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday, said, the activities lined up to celebrate the week include: a customer appreciation drive whereby customers who buy airtime worth N500 and above via the bank’s *329# USSD channel get a 10 per cent bonus add-on all through the week and a virtual question and answer session between customers and the Divisional head, service management & technology of FCMB, Mr. Oluwakayode Adigun.

Adigun added that this development will afford customers an opportunity to get first hand responses and clarifications on matters relating to their business relationship with the bank, saying, cakes will be delivered to children who operate kiddies account with FCMB and whose birthdays fall within the customer service week.

Employees of the bank, he said, are also not left out of the customer service week celebration as a virtual party will hold on Friday, October 9, during which some employees will be recognised and celebrated for their achievements and overall championing of FCMB’s core values of Execution, Professionalism, Innovation and Customer-focus (EPIC).

According to him, “this year’s event resonates deeply with us, because we pride ourselves as an institution that is made up of world class professionals driven by a culture of excellence. In addition, we consistently go the extra mile to develop and offer solutions that align with the lifestyle and aspirations of the various segments of the population we serve. For all of these, we are again using the opportunity of the customer service week to express our appreciation to our stakeholders.”

With over 6 million customers as well as over 200 branches spread across Nigeria and consistent growth in overall performance, he said, FCMB has proved to be a resilient and dominant player in the Nigerian financial industry.

The bank’s resolve to create unique user experience for its customers has inspired it to successfully support the individual and business aspirations of customers in various segments, through various interventions, to mitigate the effect of the pandemic in the country.

71 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO

(Visited 8 times, 1 visits today)