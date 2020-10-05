Angry Traders In Computer Village Prevent SARS Officers From Arresting A Man – VIDEO

There was chaos at Computer village in Lagos state today October 5 when some angry traders in the village prevented SARS officers from arresting someone.

From The Information Obtained By our reporter, The SARS officers stormed the village and attempted to arrest someone.

However, the traders reminded the officers that the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed, on Sunday, October 4, banned them from carrying out any arrest.

One of the officers fired gunshot in the air to disperse the traders who remained adamant and prevented the arrest.

