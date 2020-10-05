204 Star Prize Winners Emerge In Dangote Cement Promo

More Nigerians are reaping the rewards of consumer patronage and brand loyalty as over 200 lucky winners across the country have emerged star prize winners and becoming instant millionaires in the ongoing Dangote Cement Bag of Goodies Consumer Promo Season two.

While the new millionaire, consumers of Dangote Cement product were jubilant over their good fortune and windfall, there are still better days ahead for other Nigerians, as about 800 more consumers are expected to win the star prize of N1 million each before the promo ends in November, in roughly seven weeks’ time.

From the results garnered so far in a programme billed to put smiles on the faces of Nigerians in a season of gloom occasioned by the ravaging coronavirus pandemic, 204 lucky consumers had won the star prize as at Tuesday, September 29, and three out of that number have won the one-million-naira cash prizes more than once.

This positive trend is aside the thousands of other mouth-watering prizes won so far by Nigerians, some of which include television sets, refrigerators, smaller cash prizes, Dangote Food Goodies packs and recharge cards, among others.

According to a national breakdown of the star prize winners, the South West (SW) region has the current highest figure of 52 millionaires; Lagos (LO) as a stand-alone region has the next highest figure of 51 lucky millionaire consumers; the North Central (NC) region has 38 star prize winners; while the South-South (SS) region so far has 26 millionaires from the ongoing Dangote Cement consumer promo.

Likewise, the South East (SE) region has 18 star prize winners; the North West (NW) has produced 13 millionaires, while the North-East (NE) region has si millionaire star prize winners so far. Those three consumers who have won the star prize more than once are from the Lagos, North-Central and South-South regions.

Those who have emerged star prize winners and instant millionaires have been urging other Nigerians to join the promo and simply buy Dangote Cement products to win the star prize and any of the listed prizes.

In the Season two, all a customer of Dangote Cement has to do to win the N1 million cash prize is to buy the cement product and collect scratch cards that each carries letter D, A, N, G, O, T and E to make up the name DANGOTE. So far, over 200 consumers have emerged as millionaires in the boom, with different testimonies to share on their good fortune. Besides, consumers also stand a chance to win tricycles, motorcycles, television sets, refrigerators, Dangote Food Goodies packs, recharge cards and many other exciting gifts.

According to the cement manufacturing company’s director of Marketing, Mrs Funmi Sanni, the promotion was to encourage the customers to continue patronizing the cement product, which according to her, is the best in the country. She said Dangote Cement values the consumers who are the end users of cement products.

“The importance we attach to consumers informed the concept of Bag of Goodies Promo Season two. The promo is to appreciate you, the consumers. After the Bag of Goodies Promo Season one, we decided to have Season two to continue to reward you, our consumers. As an organisation focused on improving the living standards of the consumers of our products, Dangote Cement has come out with the promo to ameliorate the impact of COVID-19,” she added.

She said the company had been making efforts to satisfy its teeming customers to the fullest, adding that apart from the premium quality of the product, the firm has also introduced several customer-driven promotional offers in order to keep their relationship intact. She added that other prizes to be won include motorbikes, tricycles, TV sets, recharge cards, among others in the promotion that is billed to end on November 15.

Chief commercial officer, Dangote Group, Mr Rabiu Umar, in his remarks, said, following the negative impact of COVID-19 on the economy, Dangote Cement decided to award a total of N1 billion to 1,000 winners across the country.

According to him, Dangote Cement company deemed it fit to continue with the second phase of the promo, tagged Bag of Goodies 2 in order to give back to the society to cushion the effects of the pandemic.

Umar also noted that the promo was like palliative to the teeming Nigerians who may have been adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic across the country. The thrilling news is that, every consumer who buys the Dangote Cement product in the ongoing promo season has a good chance to spell D-A-N-G-O-T-E and win the star prize, among other mouth-watering prizes on offer. The best is yet to come.

Dangote Cement is Africa’s leading cement producer with a production capacity of 45.6 million tonnes per year across 10 countries in sub-Sahara Africa. The company has integrated factories in seven countries, a clinker grinding plant in Cameroon and import and distribution facilities for bulk cement in Ghana and Sierra Leone. Together, these operations make the company the largest cement producer in Sub-Saharan Africa.

