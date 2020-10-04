SARS Shot A Young Man In Ughelli, Delta State – VIDEO

An operative of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) , reportedly shot a young boy suspected to be ‘ Yahoo Boy ’ (Internet Fraudster) in Ughelli, Delta state on Saturday, October 3.

According to an eye witness, Ichie Teejay said: “SARS just shot a young boy dead at Ughelli, Delta state as we speak. In front of Wetland hotels.

They left him for dead on the roadside and drove away with the deceased Lexus jeep.”

