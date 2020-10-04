EndSARS : Lagos Governor, Sanwo-Olu Reacts, Vows To Act Swiftly

October 4, 2020   Crime   No comments

According statement posted on the Twitter the Lagos state Governor, Sanwo-Olu  was quoted to have said.

“The safety of our residents is my number one duty as the CSO of Lagos state. End SARSSo, reading reports of seemingly unlawful exploitation by the people charged to protect is very worrying & needs to be addressed immediately. Be assured that appropriate actions will be taken, & speedily too” End SARS

67 / 100
Powered by Rank Math SEO
(Visited 9 times, 13 visits today)

Read Related Posts:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *