Degree Completion Grants For International Students At Universität Hamburg, Germany 2021

Are you an International Student? Are you looking to complete your degree program in Germany? Universität Hamburg supports its international students on their way to the successful completion of their degrees with degree completion grants.

These studentships are usually awarded for 6 months with funding ranges between €200 and a maximum of €720.

Application Deadline:

1st June

1st December

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Grants

Eligibility: To be eligible for this program, applicants must:

not be German citizens;

not be eligible for BAföG (federal student loan scheme);

(federal student loan scheme); be preparing for or are in the final examination phase of their studies;

have no financial support during this phase (proof required).

Application Process: For the relevant application periods, please use the corresponding application link and log yourself in using your STiNE ID (detailed instructions on applying online are available here):

Online applications require the following documents:

CV

reason for your application

schedule detailing all steps leading to your final examination

an evaluation from the supervisor of your final thesis

Forms: Evaluation for a Universität Hamburg Degree Completion Grant (PDF)

You must upload these documents to the online application portal.

Visit The Official Webpage For More Information

