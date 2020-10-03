2021 Pershing Square Scholarships At University of Oxford – UK

The Pershing Square Foundation is currently awarding up to five full scholarships to support outstanding students on the 1+1 MBA, covering both the Master’s degree and the MBA year.

Successful applicants will have the opportunity to attend prestigious conferences and events throughout the year, including the Ditchley Conferences and the Skoll World Forum.

Application Deadline: January 2021

Eligible Countries: All

To be taken at (country): UK

Type: MBA

Number of Awardees: 5

Value of Scholarship:

The Oxford Pershing Square Scholarship provides funding for tuition, college fees and a contribution towards living expenses for both years of studies.

You would also benefit from opportunities for mentorship and networking with inspirational individuals and organisations that are part of the Pershing Square Foundation’s community.

You become integrated into Saïd Business School’s community as soon as you begin your Master’s degree by attending receptions and meetings with our Dean, faculty and other MBA scholars.

You can access and utilise both your department and Oxford Saïd’s resources and networks throughout both years.

You will also be invited to a spring ‘trek’ to New York City hosted by the Pershing Square Foundation, where you can participate in meetings and workshops with leading innovators and change makers.

Also Apply: International Awards at University of East London – UK 2020

Duration of Scholarship: 2 years

Eligibility:

Applicants must be International students

Applicants must have completed their bachelor’s degree program

Applicants must be proficient in English Language

Academic achievement demonstrated through degree results, GMAT or GRE score, previous university prizes and awards, and other academic achievements

Applicants must be able to demonstrate Leadership potential, demonstrated through experience and motivation

How To Apply: Each of the partnering Master’s programmes has its own application form, deadlines and requirements.

In order to be considered for the Pershing Square Scholarship you must apply to the 1+1 MBA by the January deadline for both your chosen Master’s programme and the Oxford MBA.

Also Apply: International Merit Award at University of Hawaii – USA 2020

When you submit your 1+1 MBA application form you will be asked if you would like to be considered for the Pershing Square Scholarship.

You must submit an essay in your application form of no more than 500 words addressing this question:

How do you intend to change the world? What does this tell us about you as a person?

Shortlisted applicants will be invited to an interview with the selection panel.

Visit The Scholarship Webpage For More Information

72 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)