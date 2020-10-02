See What IPOB Did To SARS That Led To Arrest Of Their Members, Was Their Actions Right?

According to the information posted on the twitter page of the Daily Post Nigeria on Friday, it was said that IPOB members were alleged to have killed an F-SARS personnel at Oyigbo on Wednesday night while they were observing the eve of stay at home October 1st order.

A passer-by who saw the dead body of the police officer then alerted the Oyigbo Divisional police. The IPOB were also reported to have attacked SARS Office in Oyigbo.

According to reports, the Rivers state police Command, upon receiving the report from the passer-by, swung into action, curtailed action of the rampaging hoodlums and arrested 22 suspects that are allegedly connected to the mayhem carried out on the F-SARS unit at Oyigbo Local Government Area Of Rivers State.

See photos taken from the scene of the incident

According to Daily posts report, the Police Public Relations Officer of the state, SP Mandi Omoni who confirmed the incident has said that SAR Office in Oyigbo was attacked and one of their personnel was Killed and as well, their patrol vehicle was burnt. He further said that the police were able to arrest 22 suspects in Connection with the incident.

He added that investigation is already ongoing.

What can you say about this attack by the members of IPOB? Did they do well to have attacked SARS office and killing an officer?

