Nigeria Introduces New Visa Policies For UK, U.S, UAE, France, 147 Others
The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has introduced a new visa regime for citizens of the United Kingdom, United States, United Arab Emirates (UAE), France, and 147 other countries.
The service said that the new regime, which consists of transit, business (single), business (multiple), tourism, visiting (single), visiting (multiple), journalist, cleric, medical tourism, religious, study tour, academic exchange, cultural exchange, humanitarian, emergency, Staff of NGO visas, Temporary Work Permit (TWP) and others attract different fees and it is based on the principle of reciprocity.
The new regime, which commenced on Thursday, October 1, Mr. Sunday James, the Service Public Relations Officer (PRO), said was approved by Ogbeni Ra’uf Aregbesola, the Minister of Interior.
According to the new regime, citizens from the United Kingdom on transit visa would pay the sum of $84, multiple visa attracts $801, visiting (single), $125; study tour, $250; academic exchange, $250.
For the United States’ citizens, transit visa attracts $160; business (single), $160; medical tourism, $250, while TWP visa now goes for $460.
For citizens of the UAE, transit visa is now $15 and $25; tourism visa, $87; visiting (single), $166; visiting (multiple), $425.
For French citizens, business visa (single), $71; business (multiple), $177; tourism, $71; visiting (single), $71; visiting (multiple), $117; journalist, $71; cleric, $71; medical tourism, $71; religious, $71; sports, $71; emergency, $71; study tour, $71; academic exchange, $71; cultural exchange, $71; humanitarian exchange, $71; staff of INGO, $71; while TWP visa attracts, $117.
Countries that attracted different visa regimes included Dominica, Dominica Republic, DR. Congo, Egypt, Eritrea, Estonia, Ethiopia, Fiji, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bahamas, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belarus, and Belgium.
Others are Canada, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Iraq, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Jordan, Libya, Mexico, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Rwanda, Seychelles, Slovenia, South Africa, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden and many others.
Citizens from West African countries like Gabon, Ghana, Liberia, Benin, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Chad, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Ghana, Gambia, Togo, Liberia, Mali, Senegal, Sierra Leone, and others are exempted from visa fees, while Mauritius and Sri Lankan citizens are visa free.
James in the statement said that the new visa regime is based on the principle of reciprocity and urged stakeholders, concerned authorities, and individuals to visit the official website of the service for more information on the new policy.
Part of the statement read: “The Comptroller General is inviting stakeholders, concerned authorities and individuals to visit the official website of the service via www.nigeriaimmigration. gov.ng for full details of the new visa fees for all countries and categories of applicants.
“Equally, the service will commence the implementation of the Nigeria Visa Policy 2020 (NVP 2020), launched on the 4th February, 2020, by President Muhammadu Buhari.
“The implementation of the new visa fees and Nigeria Visa Policy 2020 (NVP 2020) commences on 1st October, 2020.”
