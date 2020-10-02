My Boyfriend Has Refused To Pick My Calls – BBNaija Star, Nengi (VIDEO)

Just concluded Big Brother Naija 2020 reality show finalist, Nengi has spoken about her boyfriend in an interview with NaijaFM today

The reality show participant believes her boyfriend before the BBNaija house has broken up with her as he’s refused to pick her calls. She revealed they have been together for about 2 years.

“We been don dey for almost two years. I no know, e b like say the person don really breakup because I don try to reach out him no gree answer me”

Watch the video below:

