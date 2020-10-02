Moment Davido Pushed a Man Into Swimming Pool During A Video Shoot – WATCH

The video below captures the moment Davido rescued a man he pushed into a swimming pool during a video shoot for one of his songs.

During the video shoot, the young man was seated on a chair with his back turned to a swimming pool. Behind Davido was three men wearing black outfits and covered in white masks.

Davido pushed the young man into the swimming pool, and turned away from him.

However, the moment Davido glanced back, he saw that the man was struggling to get out of the water

Davido immediately ran to the side of the pool as other members of the crew also joined to assist him in bringing out the man.

