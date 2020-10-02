Merit International Awards At University of Southampton – UK 2021

Each year, the University of Southampton – UK is offering a wide range of scholarship opportunities to individuals who are passionate about studying a degree program at the Institution.

The university has several globally recognized courses designed to enable students to develop critical thinking and independent learning skills that are essential for leading a successful career in the future.

Application Deadline: Open

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

Value of Award: £3,000

Number of Awards: Not specified

Eligible Field of Studies:

Undergraduate degree program in Arts and Humanities ,

Engineering and Physical Sciences, Environmental and Life Sciences, and Social Sciences

Eligibility: To be eligible, applicants must;

be classed as an international student

be paying your fees yourself

hold a conditional or unconditional offer from Southampton

be studying on an eligible course

meet the academic requirements

pay any required deposit by the date shown on your offer letter

How To Apply: First, all the applicants must have to take admission in one of the following programs Arts and Humanities, Engineering and Physical Sciences, Environmental and Life Sciences, and Social Sciences

Visit The Official Website For More Information

