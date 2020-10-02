Ighalo’s €10,000 Transfer Money With Sports Ministry

Tajudeen Amodu, the media officer of Osun United FC, on Thursday said the £10, 000 the club got as part of Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo ’s transfer fee – which was allegedly missing, – was kept with the Osun State Ministry of Sports.

The money was reportedly diverted into private accounts.

But Amodu insisted the money was not missing, saying it’s in the custody of the state’s sports ministry.

“The money is being kept by the Ministry of Sports. You can quote me. I have been questioned on this by some officials, but I stand by my claim. The ministry has the money in their custody,” Amodu told The PUNCH.

Ighalo joined Manchester United on a short term deal from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua during the January transfer window, with Osun United, the ex-Super Eagles striker’s last club in Nigeria, getting a share of €10,000 from the transfer fee.

Under FIFA rules, if a professional footballer transfers to another club during the course of a contract, five per cent of any transfer fee shall be deducted from the total amount of the transfer fee and distributed by the new club as a solidarity contribution to the club(s) involved in his training and education over the years.

Ighalo moved to Norwegian side Lyn Oslo from Osun United in 2007.

However, whereabouts of the money had been shrouded in mystery, with the Osun State House of Assembly recently launching an investigation into the matter.

Chairman of the state House of Assembly Committee on Sports, Adrullahi Adegbile, had told our correspondent that his committee was probing the matter.

Our correspondent learnt the House of Assembly had invited those connected with the funds to another meeting on Friday (today), as investigations continue.

“All parties have been invited to another meeting by the Osun State House of Assembly on Friday (today) on the matter,” Amodu stated.

It was learnt that Osun State Commissioner for Sports, Yemi Lawal, was among those invited to a meeting at the House of Assembly last week, over the alleged missing money.

Also at the meeting presided over by Adegbile were officials of Osun United, led by the club’s secretary, Kabiru Adekunle, and the acting General Manager of Osun State Sports Council, Rotimi Oludunmoye.

Also mentioned as playing a role in the receipt of the money is Gbenga Ololade, the then acting General Manager of Prime FC, when Ighalo’s transfer to Lyn was sealed.

