First Bank of Nigeria (FBN) Insurance Limited Graduate Recruitment – Apply Now

Job Title: Financial Advisor

Location: Ikeja, Lagos

Employment Type: Full-time

Requirements

Deligent and productive approach to Responsibility

1 – 5 years experience.

Bachelor’s Degree qualification.

Excellent Oral and written communication skills

Strong team player with interpersonal skills

Ability to work under pressure.

Salary

N100,000 – N120,000 monthly.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV to: akinwale.o.omotosho@fbninsurance.com using the “Job Title” as the subject of the email.

Application Deadline 2nd Novermber, 2020.

