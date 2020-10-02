First Bank of Nigeria (FBN) Insurance Limited Graduate Recruitment – Apply Now
FBN Insurance is a life insurance business providing coverage for Individual and Corporate Clients.
It is therefore our responsibility to make sure we are there for our customers both today and in the future.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Financial Advisor
Location: Ikeja, Lagos
Employment Type: Full-time
Requirements
- Deligent and productive approach to Responsibility
- 1 – 5 years experience.
- Bachelor’s Degree qualification.
- Excellent Oral and written communication skills
- Strong team player with interpersonal skills
- Ability to work under pressure.
Salary
N100,000 – N120,000 monthly.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV to: akinwale.o.omotosho@fbninsurance.com using the “Job Title” as the subject of the email.
Application Deadline 2nd Novermber, 2020.
