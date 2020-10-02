Commercial Bank Tellers Recruitment 2020 / 2021 – Apply Now
A leading Financial Institution is currently in the process of recruiting suitable and qualified candidates for the position below:
Job Title: Bank Teller
Location: Nationwide
Job Type: Full Time
- Assisting customers with processing transactions, such as deposits, withdrawals, or payments, resolving complaints or account discrepancies, and answering questions.
- Maintaining and balancing cash drawers and reconciling discrepancies.
- Handling currency, transactions, and confidential information professionally.
- Following all bank financial and security regulations and procedures.
- Up-selling and Cross-selling of bank’s products and services to existing and potential customers.
- Tracking, recording, reporting, and storing information related to transactions, and customers, ensuring all information is accurate and complete.
Requirements for Commercial Bank Tellers Recruitment 2020 / 2021
- HND, OND / NCE in any field
- Minimum of 1 year experience
- High level of accountability, efficiency, and accuracy.
- Good knowledge of MS Office especially Excel and Word
- Strong communication and interpersonal skills
- High level of accountability, and accuracy.
- Must not be more than 26 years old
- Cash handling experience and on-the-job training may be required.
- Exceptional time management, communication, and customer service skills.
Remuneration
- Salary very attractive (N60,000 – N100,000)
- HMO + Pension + Proximity.
How to Apply for Commercial Bank Tellers Recruitment 2020 / 2021 Nationwide
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply
