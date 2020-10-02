Commercial Bank Tellers Recruitment 2020 / 2021 – Apply Now

Commercial Bank Tellers Recruitment 2020 / 2021 Nationwide: Apply for Bank Teller job & vacancy in the latest Commercial : Apply for Bank Teller job & vacancy in the latest Commercial Bank Tellers Recruitment via Job Recruitment portal for graduates and non-graduates.

A leading Financial Institution is currently in the process of recruiting suitable and qualified candidates for the position below:

Job Title: Bank Teller

Location: Nationwide

Job Type: Full Time

Assisting customers with processing transactions, such as deposits, withdrawals, or payments, resolving complaints or account discrepancies, and answering questions.

Maintaining and balancing cash drawers and reconciling discrepancies.

Handling currency, transactions, and confidential information professionally.

Following all bank financial and security regulations and procedures.

Up-selling and Cross-selling of bank’s products and services to existing and potential customers.

Tracking, recording, reporting, and storing information related to transactions, and customers, ensuring all information is accurate and complete.

Requirements for Commercial Bank Tellers Recruitment 2020 / 2021

HND, OND / NCE in any field

Minimum of 1 year experience

High level of accountability, efficiency, and accuracy.

Good knowledge of MS Office especially Excel and Word

Strong communication and interpersonal skills

High level of accountability, and accuracy.

Must not be more than 26 years old

Cash handling experience and on-the-job training may be required.

Exceptional time management, communication, and customer service skills.

Remuneration

Salary very attractive (N60,000 – N100,000)

HMO + Pension + Proximity.

How to Apply for Commercial Bank Tellers Recruitment 2020 / 2021 Nationwide

Interested and qualified candidates should:

Click here to apply

