Commercial Bank Tellers Recruitment 2020 / 2021 – Apply Now

October 2, 2020   Jobs   No comments

Commercial Bank Tellers Recruitment 2020 / 2021 Nationwide: Apply for Bank Teller job & vacancy in the latest Commercial Bank Tellers Recruitment via Job Recruitment portal for graduates and non-graduates.

Commercial Bank Tellers Recruitment 2020 / 2021 Nationwide:

A leading Financial Institution is currently in the process of recruiting suitable and qualified candidates for the position below:

Job Title: Bank Teller
Location: Nationwide
Job Type: Full Time

  • Assisting customers with processing transactions, such as deposits, withdrawals, or payments, resolving complaints or account discrepancies, and answering questions.
  • Maintaining and balancing cash drawers and reconciling discrepancies.
  • Handling currency, transactions, and confidential information professionally.
  • Following all bank financial and security regulations and procedures.
  • Up-selling and Cross-selling of bank’s products and services to existing and potential customers.
  • Tracking, recording, reporting, and storing information related to transactions, and customers, ensuring all information is accurate and complete.
Requirements for Commercial Bank Tellers Recruitment 2020 / 2021
  • HND, OND / NCE in any field
  • Minimum of 1 year experience
  • High level of accountability, efficiency, and accuracy.
  • Good knowledge of MS Office especially Excel and Word
  • Strong communication and interpersonal skills
  • High level of accountability, and accuracy.
  • Must not be more than 26 years old
  • Cash handling experience and on-the-job training may be required.
  • Exceptional time management, communication, and customer service skills.

Remuneration

  • Salary very attractive (N60,000 – N100,000)
  • HMO + Pension + Proximity.
How to Apply for Commercial Bank Tellers Recruitment 2020 / 2021 Nationwide

Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply

79 / 100
Powered by Rank Math SEO
(Visited 14 times, 14 visits today)

Read Related Posts:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *