2021 Merit and Need-Based International Awards At Chapman University – USA
Chapman University is awarding the Merit and Need-Based International Awards to help cover students financial needs.
This scholarship is based primarily on a student’s grades and test scores; additional achievements may also be considered.
Application Deadline: October 15, 2020
Eligible Countries: International
Type: Undergraduate
Value of Awards: Up to $32,000 per year
Number of Awards: Not Known
Eligibility:
- Applicants must have high school certificates with an excellent academic record.
- Applicants must be proficient in English Language
- Applicants must be International students
Also Apply: 2017 Government Of Malta Postgraduate Scholarships At University Of Malta
How To Apply: For applying to this education award, seekers are enforced to take admission in the undergraduate degree coursework at CU. After that, they can complete and submit the Common App via email to admit-at-chapman.edu
Visit The Scholarship Webpage For More Information
73 / 100
Powered by Rank Math SEO
(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)
Leave a Reply