2021 Merit and Need-Based International Awards At Chapman University – USA

Chapman University is awarding the Merit and Need-Based International Awards to help cover students financial needs.

This scholarship is based primarily on a student’s grades and test scores; additional achievements may also be considered.

Application Deadline: October 15, 2020

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

Value of Awards: Up to $32,000 per year

Number of Awards: Not Known

Eligibility:

Applicants must have high school certificates with an excellent academic record.

Applicants must be proficient in English Language

Applicants must be International students

How To Apply: For applying to this education award, seekers are enforced to take admission in the undergraduate degree coursework at CU. After that, they can complete and submit the Common App via email to admit-at-chapman.edu

Visit The Scholarship Webpage For More Information

