2020 School of Geographical and Earth Sciences PGT Excellence International Awards At University of Glasgow – UK

October 2, 2020   Scholarship   No comments

The School of Geographical and Earth Sciences PGT Excellence International Awards is available for high achieving international participants in order to take a degree program at the University of Glasgow.

The School aims to attract academically talented students to study a postgraduate taught programme and provide them with an intellectually demanding, research and industry-informed education.

Application Deadline: 15 November 2020

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Postgraduate Taught course

Value of Award: £10,000

Number of Awards: 3

Eligible Field of Studies: Postgraduate degree program in Geographical and Earth Sciences

Eligibility:

  • Applicants must hold an offer of a place for a master’s program starting in September 2020.
  • Applicants must be classed as a foreign students for fee purpose.
  • Applicants have to show the English language proficiency in the English language by taking the TOEFL or IELTS test.
  • Applicants should demonstrate academic excellence and achieve grades equivalent to UK 1st Class Honours.

How To Apply: The applicants who take admission in a postgraduate taught program at the university will automatically be considered for the award. No formal application is required.

Visit The Official Website For More Information

