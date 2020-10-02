2020 School of Geographical and Earth Sciences PGT Excellence International Awards At University of Glasgow – UK

The School of Geographical and Earth Sciences PGT Excellence International Awards is available for high achieving international participants in order to take a degree program at the University of Glasgow.
The School aims to attract academically talented students to study a postgraduate taught programme and provide them with an intellectually demanding, research and industry-informed education.
Application Deadline: 15 November 2020
Eligible Countries: International
Type: Postgraduate Taught course
Value of Award: £10,000
Number of Awards: 3
Eligible Field of Studies: Postgraduate degree program in Geographical and Earth Sciences
Also Apply: WMG Excellence Scholarships At University Of Warwick , UK – 2018
Eligibility:
- Applicants must hold an offer of a place for a master’s program starting in September 2020.
- Applicants must be classed as a foreign students for fee purpose.
- Applicants have to show the English language proficiency in the English language by taking the TOEFL or IELTS test.
- Applicants should demonstrate academic excellence and achieve grades equivalent to UK 1st Class Honours.
How To Apply: The applicants who take admission in a postgraduate taught program at the university will automatically be considered for the award. No formal application is required.
Also Apply: 2020 International Sports Funding At Macquarie University, Australia
Visit The Official Website For More Information
Leave a Reply