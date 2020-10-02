2020 School of Geographical and Earth Sciences PGT Excellence International Awards At University of Glasgow – UK

The School of Geographical and Earth Sciences PGT Excellence International Awards is available for high achieving international participants in order to take a degree program at the University of Glasgow

The School aims to attract academically talented students to study a postgraduate taught programme and provide them with an intellectually demanding, research and industry-informed education.

Application Deadline: 15 November 2020

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Postgraduate Taught course

Value of Award: £10,000

Number of Awards: 3

Eligible Field of Studies: Postgraduate degree program in Geographical and Earth Sciences

Eligibility:

Applicants must hold an offer of a place for a master’s program starting in September 2020.

Applicants must be classed as a foreign students for fee purpose.

Applicants have to show the English language proficiency in the English language by taking the TOEFL or IELTS test.

Applicants should demonstrate academic excellence and achieve grades equivalent to UK 1st Class Honours.

How To Apply: The applicants who take admission in a postgraduate taught program at the university will automatically be considered for the award. No formal application is required.

