Lagos-Bred Lebanese Rapper, Oyibo Rebel Releases Fuji Mashup To Celebrate Independence Day – Video

Nigerian-Lebanese rapper Fares Boulos, popularly known as Oyibo Rebel, has released a fuji mashup to celebrate Nigeria at 60.

The 29-year-old shared a video of him performing a medley of songs by Adewale Ayuba, Sikiru Ayinde Barrister and others on Instagram on Thursday.

“Happy independent Nigeria. My home, My country, My heart,” he wrote.

Oyibo Rebel is an Instagram sensation with videos including Oju Mi Bloody featuring Chinko Ekun and Mz Kiss.

He regularly promotes Nigeria with his videos.

