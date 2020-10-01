Angry Mother Caught Her Daughter In A Hotel Room & Disgraced Her – (Video, Photo)

A video which has gone viral on social media, captured moment an angry Nigerian mother disgraced her daughter after catching her in a hotel room with a man

The angry mother who spoke Yoruba, was seen dragging her daughter out of the facility while hitting her intermittently. Where the incident occurred is still unclear at the time of filing this report.

Here is the video below;

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

75 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO

(Visited 44 times, 18 visits today)