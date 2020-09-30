These 16 Mobile Apps Can Steal Your Personal Data, Delete Them Immediately (Details)

According to researchers from Zscaler (a cloud-based information security company), some 16 android apps have been found to contain a virus/malware or phone malware called joker which is able to steal important information/data such as text message, contact list, and device information from your Android phones without your consent for fraudulent purpose.

Nowadays, through tons of mischievous means, scammers and information criminals, can obtain vital information from your phone without you knowing. Hence you need to be very observant with your phone in order to quickly detect any unusual activity, and terminate it before its too late. Please take these article seriously, and also send it to as many persons as you can.

The 16 android apps are:

1. Mint Leaf Message-Your Private Message

2. Unique Keyboard – Fancy Fonts & Free Emoticons

3. Tangram App Lock

4. Direct Messenger

5. Private SMS

6. One Sentence Translator – Multifunctional Translator

7. Style Photo Collage

8. Meticulous Scanner

9.Talent Photo Editor – Blur focus

10. Care Message

11. Part Message

12. Paper Doc Scanner

13. Blue Scanner

14. Hummingbird PDF Converter – Photo to PDF

15. All Good PDF Scanner

16. Desire Translate.

If you noticed, these 16 apps presents with a mischievous disguise that they are offering you certain services for free when in essence, they are stealing your personal details for evil purposes.

According to these researchers, these 16 apps contains a family of viruses or malware that’s called ‘joker’ which are able to steal sensitive information from your phone such as your text messages, device information, and contact list, and use them in turn for fraudulent purposes.

According to reports these apps have been deleted from Google Play Store, and are no longer available for download. However you need to confirm that you don’t have them on your phone immediately.

Asides deleting these 16 apps you might also need to review the permissions that you give to most third party apps on your phone in order to control how much of your information is accessed by these apps because these days, information criminals can go to lengths to design softwares, apps, and even websites just to steal your personal information, and more.

On a final note, please go through your phone apps again, and check if there is any app that you didn’t install personally, and delete them. Because most of those apps which find a way into your phone without your consent, usually contain viruses/malware.

Please share these article you never know who you might be helping.

Thank you.

