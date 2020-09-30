Pastor Adeboye’s Son Gifts Corn Seller Money after Spotting her Praying over her Charcoal Pot – VIDEO

Pastor Leke Adeboye, son of the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has gifted a corn seller money after watching her pray over her charcoal pot.

He took to his Instagram account to share the video of the woman praying over her business tool and another, his philanthropic gesture.

He stated that in all we do, we need God. He further admonished his followers to stay true with God so he can see them through.

He wrote,

In all we do we need God, when we are faithful in little when no one else is watching. No one will see how she was doing now but when she is now big. They will be looking for some story about how they used to know her or help her. Anyways stay true with God so He can see you through!

Watch the videos below,

