Nengi Finally Reveals why She Always Dances with Laycon – VIDEO

Big Brother Naija ‘lockdown’ edition second runner up Nengi has revealed why she chose Laycon as her regular dance partner.

According to the model, Laycon was her steady dance partner in the house because he dances in a way she loves to dance.

She made this revelation in an Interview with Ebuka on Monday, September 28th.

The show host Ebuka asked her why she always gave Laycon the access to always rock her during the Saturday night parties.

In response Nengi stated that Laycon dances in the way she loves to dance, adding that Laycon is caring.

She said,

“I feel like he dances the kind of dance I like to dance. I don’t know if it makes sense but I feel like I enjoy dancing with him.

“I just like Laycon kind of person, I just like the fact that when we go to the party he can dance with me. I just like Laycon kind of person, I just like the fact that when we go to the party he can dance with me.

“I also feel like he is a really caring person and I like him, like I really like him”.

