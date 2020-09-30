Man who Makes N400k from his Massage Job Seeks Advise as his Wife wants Him to Quit

A man has found himself in a dilemma of sorts as his wife frowns at his job of giving body massage even though he earns N400k from it.

Akomolafe Samuel, a Facebook user and friend to the affected man, shared the story concerning his friend to seek advice and opinions from other socialites.

In the post, the man whose name was not disclosed was facing some marital problems with his wife.

The unidentified man’s wife wants him to quit the massage job which pays him over N400,000 on some occasional, he makes N40,000 on the side for what he calls “Happy Ending Massage” with female clients.

His wife, asked him to quit the job earns him between N400k to N600k monthly, or she would leave him

73 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO

(Visited 13 times, 13 visits today)