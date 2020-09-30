Laycon’s Fans Block His Vehicle From Leaving As They Hail Him – VIDEO

BBNaija 2020 Winner, Laycon fans who were seeing him for the first time were very excited as they even blocked his vehicle from leaving.

They kept hailing him and shouting out his name. Laycon has no choice but to show his face to them and start to return their greetings.

The crowd was overwhelming but Laycon was shaking the hands of fans close to him while his body guards were preventing the crowd from blocking the vehicle.

Watch the video below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

75 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO

(Visited 12 times, 1 visits today)