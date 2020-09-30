Davido Dazzled By Babs Cardini, A 19-Year-Old Magician – VIDEO

Davido has always been a man of the people. From his philanthropist gestures to his highly likeable nature, it’s no doubt he is one of the most loved celebrity in Nigeria.

The mega star had a wonderful fun time with his 30 billion gang members last night. Highpoint of the party was when Bab Cardini, a popular 19yrs old Nigerian magician dazzled Davido and his Gang.

His reaction and the cheer excitement on his face when ever he fell for the magician’s trick was priceless.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

