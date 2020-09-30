Checkout What Laycon Told His Body Guards To Do As He Saw His Fans Approaching Him – Watch Video

Winner of the Big Brother Naija Lockdown Season five Edition, Laycon has left many of his fans and supporters at suprising moment after emerging winner of the reality show with a total score of 60% votes.

Laycon who is loved by his fans and supporters was seen in a viral video showing love to them.

Laycon saw the huge amount of fans waiting for him at the entrance of the hotel he stays, so he came out of the hotel room to meet and greet his fans who were waiting at the entrance of the hotel.

In the video, Laycon and some bouncers were seen protecting him from danger as the were so huge as well so Laycon walked out of the hotel room to see his fans, supporters and loved ones who were waiting for him at the hotel and welcome them as well.

Laycon was seen smiling generously to his fans but when the two huge security men tried to hold him back, as Laycon was in the midst of the crowds touching him, but Laycon then told the bouncers to allow the people to come closer to him. He was seen hugging and shaking most of them.

Laycon was also singing his songs to the fans as they were all seen happy to finally meet him and presented some gifts to him.

