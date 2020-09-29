The Malaysia-Based Nigerian Shot Dead By Gunmen In Aba Was A Cultist

Mr. George Smith, a.k.a. Aki Ilu, the Malaysia-Based Nigerian shot to death by gunmen In Aba, Abia State, was a cultist, our reporter confirms.

Our reporter obtained some old photographs which pictured the deceased with some members of Aye Confraternity (a popular cult group in Nigeria). The deceased, dressed in the regalia of the cult group, is seen in the photographs with some members of the cult group during an event held by the group.

His death may be connected to his involvement in cultism, even though it is has not been confirmed at the time of this report.

See photos below.

