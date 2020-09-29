Pregnancy & Drug Test: Covenant University Students ‘They Lied To Our Parents’ – VIDEO

“They lied to our parents” Covenant University students accuse the school of leaving them under the rain to carry out pregnancy and drug test, instead of COVID-19 test

Students of Covenant University took to Twitter to claim the school’s management refused to perform Covid-19 tests on them but chose instead to perform pregnancy and drug tests.

The students claimed that a member of staff told them they don’t have to worry about being infected with Coronavirus because “Papa”, their General Overseer, is praying for them.

They added that they were left in the rain for hours as the “pregnancy and drug tests” were carried out and their luggage and provisions were soaked.

@booghy_ tweeted:

“COVENANT UNIVERSITY IS NOT DOING COVID-19 TEST FOR STUDENTS! THEY LIED TO OUR PARENTS. THEY ARE ONLY DOING PREGNANCY AND DRUG TEST! I RESUMED TODAY AND ALL THEY DID WAS TAKE MY URINE AND BLOOD SAMPLE. @OGSGOfficial PLEASE HELP! I AM SCARED TO MY WITS! RETWEET WHEN YOU SEE THIS.

“They brought out only 2 canopies to search and test us. We were so many! Rain fell and they left us under the rain. Our provisions were destroyed and our luggages soaked to the last.

“One of the staffs even said that if any of us is infected, that we should not worry that papa is praying. That we should forget COVID-19.

“And to top it all, in the hostels, we are FOUR in a room! FOUR! No difference from every other semester before COVID-19.”

When asked for proof, other students shared a video of students waiting in the rain with their luggage but they had no concrete proof that pregnancy and drug tests, instead of COVID-19 tests, were carried out. Their only proof was that their blood and urine samples were taken, instead of a swab up their nose.

Watch the video here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

69 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO

(Visited 12 times, 1 visits today)