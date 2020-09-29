Lady Kneels Down To Accept Boyfriend’s Marriage Proposal – Photo

An unidentified young Nigerian lady went down on her kneels to accept her boyfriend’s proposal.

The boyfriend named Ebelechukwu engaged his girlfriend with a promise ring and in photos shared by a mutual friend recognized as Nwedo Angel on Facebook, joy was written all over their faces.

Sharing the photos, Nwedo Angel wrote;

“And She Said YES to Ebelechukwu Ngini.. Congratulations to you Odogwu Nwoke

Na Girlfriend wey cool down, Na she go collect RING.

She Don collect ring tonight!”

26-09-2020

