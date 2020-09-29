9 Ways To Save Your Electricity Consumption by NERC – Must Read

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) have put together 9 ways to save your electricity consumption. This is in light with the recent increase in electricity billing. Can you share some of the ways you save electricity consumption in your residence or place of business?

1. Turn off lights and electrical appliances when not in use: don’t leave your electronics or lightbulbs on all day long.

2. Switch to energy-efficient light bulbs:

Traditional light bulbs waste 95% of the energy they use giving off heat, with only 5% going toward the light. Switch them out or use them sparingly.

Leaving them on for long periods is highly wasteful. Halogen incandescent bulbs, compact fluorescent lights (CFLs), and light-emitting diode bulbs (LEDs) use anywhere from 25-80 percent less electricity and last 3 to 25 times longer than traditional bulbs.

3. Reduce the use of water heaters:

Water heating is a major contributor to your total energy consumption. Other than purchasing an energy-efficient water heater, there are two methods of reducing your water heating expenses, you can simply use less hot water or turn down the thermostat on your water heater.

4. Purchase energy-efficient appliances:

Appliances account for a large amount of enemy consumed in households, offices, and industries. With this in mind, it is important to be intentional about purchases made to the ensure that energy-efficient appliances are installed.

5. Set refrigerator temperature to the manufacturers recommendation:

This is important to avoid excessive cooling and wasting energy

6. Unplug battery chargers when not in use:

Many devices including battery chargers draw power continuously even when not in use.

7. Plug home electronics into power strips:

Use power strips such as adaptors and extension boards to reduce energy consumption Turn the power strips off when equipment is not in use. You’ll stop these devices from using energy when idle with one convenient switch.

8. Bring in sunlight:

During daylight hours, switch off artificial lights and use windows and skylights to brighten your home.

9. Service your air conditioner:

Easy maintenance, such as routinely replacing or cleaning air filters can lower your cooling systems energy consumption.

