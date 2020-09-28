Having to cope with sore muscles for a couple of days after a high-intensity workout session is a normal part of exercise. This is particularly true if you have increased the intensity of your workout routines or you are have just started exercising again after a long break. The minor damage that occurs in your connective tissues and muscle fibers is responsible for the muscle pain and aches that you experience in the days after a workout session.

Tips To Relieving Muscle Pain And Sore Muscles After A Workout Session

These delayed muscle pains and aches are medically referred to as DOMS (Delayed Onset Muscle Soreness). This is your body’s way of communicating to you that you need to allow some time for your muscles to heal. However, we all know that coping with muscle soreness after a workout session is uncomfortable.

In this post, we will share a few tips that will help relieve your muscle soreness whenever you are experiencing muscle pain or soreness after a workout session.

TIPS TO RELIEVING MUSCLE SORENESS AND MUSCLE PAIN

Here are a few things you can do to ease your discomfort after a high-intensity workout session:

ICE PACKS WORK WONDERS: This is one of the best ways to ease muscle pain, especially when you discover that your joints or muscles are warm and swollen, or you are experiencing an acute injury. All you need to do is wrap a thin cloth or towel around the ice pack and apply it where you are experiencing soreness or pain for about 20 minutes. Alternatively, make use of a heat pack and place it on the sore area if there is no swelling. This will help enhance blood circulation in the sore area. Visit MR-Pharmaceutical official page to learn more.

BASIC MASSAGE COULD DO THE TRICK: One of the ways to introduce some level of comfort when experiencing muscle soreness after a workout session is by going for basic sports or trigger-point massage. This will help in soothing tight sore muscles and relieving muscle pain.

TRY PERFORMING STRETCH ROUTINES: This is more of a preventive tip than a curative one. One of the ways you can prevent muscle soreness after a workout session is by performing stretch routines before your routines. Try performing stretch routines for 10 minutes before commencing your normal routine. Always perform warm-up routines such as spot marching and arm swings before working out.

AVOID SKIPPING EXERCISES COMPLETELY: One of the benefits of working out is that your muscles become stronger. Some of your muscles often break when performing intense routines. However, when they heal, they tend to be stronger. This helps your body acclimatize to the newly introduced stress and pressure, hence, reducing the chances of experiencing soreness after a while of practicing the same routine. This is one of the reasons why you shouldn’t give up exercising completely despite muscle soreness. Performing light routines during your recovery will help speed up the eradication of the buildup of lactic acid.

Finally, you should call your doctor if the muscle pain or muscle soreness exceeds 48 hours.

