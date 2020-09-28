NAFDAC to conduct pre-shipment analysis on imported drugs

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control ( NAFDAC) on Sunday said it would embark on pre-shipment analysis of drugs imported into the country, especially from China and India to stop the menace of substandard in Nigeria.

Already, NAFDAC said it had entered into partnership with pre-shipment agents in China and India, saying it was determined to take the war against importation of illicit drugs to their countries of origin.

The agency also announced that in collaboration with Nigerian Customs Service, it had seized tramadol with estimated street value of N1.7tn while unwholesome foods and other regulated products worth over N4bn had been seized and destroyed in exercises across the nation.

Also, NAFDAC said a staff had developed a software that helps the agency to track and monitor ships on the high sea.

“A major achievement of her leadership, following our relentless efforts, was the return of the Back to the Ports in May 2018 (all thanks to the Office of the National Security Adviser), coupled with rigorous inspection and enforcement activities.

“Because of this, the agency has, in collaboration with Nigerian Customs Service, seized and destroyed unwholesome foods and other regulated products worth over N4 billion in exercises across the nation. Tramadol with estimated street value of N1.7tn has also been seized”, the Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye said.

A statement issued in Abuja by the Resident Media Consultant of NAFDAC, Sayo Akintola, said the Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, stated these in her message in commemoration of Nigeria’s 60th Independence Anniversary.

The statement titled ‘NAFDAC and Your Health’ was issued on Sunday.

