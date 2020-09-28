Firm begins pipe threading, valve assembly project

Bell Oil and Gas Limited has broken ground on a pipe threading and valve assembly project in Lekki Free Trade Zone.

The integrated facility will provide a range of piping and tubular services for the nation’s oil and gas industry, according to a statement on Sunday.

The company said the facility would also have a valve assembling plant, maintenance workshop, testing plant, a composite fabrication facility and also serve as a befitting fabrication yard in general.

The Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, Mr Simbi Wabote, was quoted as saying at the groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday that the project would reduce the country’s dependence on importation of threaded pipes into the country.

Wabote, who was represented by the Director, Monitoring and Evaluation, NCDMB, Mr Tunde Adelana, described the establishment of a facility that would make it possible to assemble threaded OCTG pipes and valves in-country as a welcome addition to the list of existing assembly plants in the country.

“Nigeria deserves more of such initiatives in the oil and gas sector,” he said.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive, Bell Oil and Gas, Mr Kayode Thomas, said the assembly facility, when completed, would reduce the cost of purchasing threaded pipes and valves and create a reasonable level of employment opportunities for Nigerians.

