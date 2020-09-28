Dr Dre and Nicole Young’s daughter, Truly slams 50 Cent for his comment on her parents’ divorce; 50 Cent reacts

Dr Dre and Nicole Young’s daughter, Truly Young, 19, has slammed 50 Cent for the comment he made about her mother amid her parents’ divorce battle. 50 Cent had reacted to the news that Dr. Dre’s estranged wife Nicole Young wants $2M in monthly support by writing: “These bitches be crazy how do you even ask for 2 million a month.”

Truly Young didn’t appreciate 50 Cent calling her mother a “bitch” so she left a comment under his post, calling him out.

She wrote: “Haha… Coming from an ugly, washed up, early 2000s rapper who filed for bankruptcy and is only envious of my family’s wealth and lifestyle.”

She added: “Have fun spending the rest of your savings on steroids. Fuck you.”

She also took a screenshot of the comment and shared it on her Instagram Story then added a caption calling 50 Cent out for referring to her mother Nicole as “a bitch.”

She wrote: “The blatant misogyny and disrespect by ignorant men that is being shown is absolutely fucking disgusting and vile.

“Calling my mother, my dad’s wife, a bitch is unforgivable. You have no respect for me or my siblings and this is extremely evident.

“50, your marketing schemes are as low life and disgusting as you are. Using a photo of my parents and I solely to gain attention for yourself exemplifies a lot of the things wrong with the world right now. You disgust me, and I can speak for women of my generation as well. You are furthering the problems. Everyone already knows that you’re a dick, but you just proved it yourself.”

Truly also called out rapper Xzibit who had commented “WTF” under 50 Cent’s post.

Replying to Xzibit’s comment, she wrote: “wow Alvin … After everything, my parents have done for you. and your family, this is how you respond to a picture of my parents and I, and a quote calling my mom a bitch…. F^ck you.”

Shortly after, 50 Cent shared a photo of himself looking at his phone with a caption providing a response to Young. “Dr. Dre’s daughter just told me to shut the fuck up,” he wrote. “LOL.”

