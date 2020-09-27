See Married Woman Who Died On Top Of Brother-In-Law After Making Out

A 42-year-old woman have reportedly died after spending the night with her brother-in-law in Kenya. According to reports, the deceased, identified as Sibwa developed a severe cough while in a guest room that she had booked herself into with her brother-in-law.“At around 6am (Thursday, September 24), Jesica developed (health) complications, and started coughing and vomiting. Mareko hailed a taxi, which took Jessica to the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), where she was pronounced dead on arrival,” says an 8:13pm police report filed at the KNH police post under OB Number 97/24/9/2020.

Police are holding Mareko in lawful custody as investigations into the death of his sister-in-law continue.

Sibwa’s body was moved to the KNH mortuary awaiting postmortem.

