Man Kills & Buries His 70-Year-Old Father In A Shallow Grave In Anambra

*THE NIGERIA POLICE OPERATIVES NAB A 26 YEARS OLD MAN FOR ALLEGEDLY KILLING HIS AGED FATHER AND BURIED HIM INSIDE A SHALLOW GRAVE*

On the 26/9/2020, at about 6:am, Police operatives attached to Umunze Division in collaboration with local vigilante group arrested one Chisom Ogum ‘m’ aged 26years of Umuomaku Community in Orumba South LGA of Anambra State,Nigeria.

Suspect allegedly ran amok in a circumstances yet to be ascertained, attacked and killed his own biological father one Christopher Ogum ‘m’ aged 70years of same address with a shovel and buried him in a shallow grave. The suspect attempted to escape before he was apprehended and beaten to stupor by angry mob who equally forced him to exhume the corpse of his father from where he buried it.

Meanwhile, police detectives visited the Scene of crime, photographed the victim and took it to the mortuary for autopsy after it was certified dead by a medical doctor at Umunze general hospital.

Consequently, the offensive weapon used in perpetrating the offence was also recovered as exhibit and the Commissioner of Police *CP John B.Abang,fdc* has ordered for the case to be transferred to the State CID Awka for discreet investigation, please.

*SP Haruna Mohammed,PPRO* Anambra State Police Command,

For-Commissioner of Police Anambra State Command.

73 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)