Chimamanda Adichie Praises Her Daughter In Igbo Language And She Replied Amazingly – VIDEO

Award-winning author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has shared a rare video with her daughter. In the video, Chimamanda is seen praising her daughter’s in Igbo language and the girl joined in to complete her mother’s sentences.

Chimamanda shared the video on Instagram with the caption:

“And one day I will tell her that my hailing her, this love-drenched litany of affirmation, is because my father hailed me too.”

