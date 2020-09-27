BBNaija2020: Laycon Emerges Winner Of Reality Show

Bbnaija – Breaking news just reaching at Naijabizcom has it that Laycon has been announced as the winner of the 2020 Big Brother Naija Reality show, with Dorathy as the first runner-up.

As the winner of the show, he goes home with N30 million cash prize; a two-bedroom apartment courtesy Revolution Plus; a top of the range SUV from Nigerian automaker, Innoson Motors, and other gifts which make up his winning to N85m.

Laycon is now the 4th male housemate to win the reality show after Katung Aduwak, Michael Efe Ejeba and Miracle Igbokwe.

