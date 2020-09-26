Video : Mr Ibu Visits Davido, Tells Him Not To Buy All The Houses In Lagos

Watch video of Mr Ibu Visits Davido, Tells Him Not To Buy All The Houses In Lagos. Popular comic Nigerian Nollywood actor John Okafor popularly known as Mr Ibu visits Afrobeats singer Davido in Banana Island mansion.

Mr Ibu visits Davido to celebrate one of Davido’s crew member who was celebrating his birthday in Davido’s house.

The Nollywood actor Mr Ibu jokingly begged the Afrobeats singer and DMW boss Davido not to buy the whole house in Lagos.

Watch The Video Below:

