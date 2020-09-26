Nationwide Strike: You Must Be At Work From Monday, FG Tells Workers

The Federal Government of Nigeria has warned all federal civil servants on Salary Grade Level 12 and above, as well as those on essential services, to be at work from Monday despite the industrial action declared by labour unions.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some civil servants were earlier advised to work from home.

Labour unions have expressed their readiness to begin nationwide industrial action and protest from Monday over the recent hike in fuel price and electricity tariff.

But the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan, in a circular dated September 25, 2020, asked those civil servants still working to shun the industrial action.

The circular which was addressed to all ministers, permanent secretaries, as well as heads of government’s agencies and parastatals, was titled “The Nigerian labour unions planned industrial action”.

It read, “Sequel to the call by the labour unions for workers to embark on industrial action from Monday, September 28, 2020, the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation wishes to inform all public servants that the Federal Government team is currently engaging with the labour unions with a view to resolving all contentious issues and avert the planned industrial action.

“Furthermore, it is important to note that there is a court injunction granted by the National Industrial Court (Suit No. NICN/ABJ/253/2020) on September 24, 2020, restraining the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria from embarking on any tom of industrial action pending the hearing and determination of a motion on notice.

“Accordingly, all officers on Grade Level 12 and above and those on essential services are hereby strongly advised to be at work to perform their official duties.

“Permanent secretaries and chief executive officers are therefore enjoined to bring the contents of this circular to the attention of all concerned officers and ensure strict compliance.” Punchng

