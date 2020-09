The Information Reaching us has it that, Davido has put a wide smile on the face of his chef as he blessed him with an unexpected gift on his birthday.

Davido decided to pleasantly surprise his chef on his birthday with a $1000.

The chef who we’ve come to know as Uncle Luis, was all smiles after Davido gifted him wad of dollars.

Watch The Video Below:

64 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)