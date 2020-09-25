Unitrust Insurance increases paid-up capital to N6.4bn

Unitrust Insurance Company Limited says it has successfully raised N1.45bn through rights issue and has over N6.4bn qualifying capital as required by the National Insurance Commission for the ongoing recapitalisation process in the industry.

It disclosed this on Tuesday in a statement entitled ‘Unitrust Insurance held annual general meeting and increased paidup capital to N6.4bn.’

The statement said the Managing Director, Mr John Ijerheime, disclosed this during the company’s annual general meeting while presenting its 2019 financial accounts.

The financial account showed the gross written premium rose to N3.53bn as of the end of 2019 from N3.16bn in 2018; underwriting profit increased to N301.73m from N220.25 in 2018; while investment income increased to N1.26bn from N1.14bn in 2018.

He disclosed that the profit after tax grew from N757.34m in 2018 to N801.35m in 2019; and the shareholders’ fund increased to N11.93bn in 2019 from N11.32bn in the previous year.

“Our business model will be driven by structural analysis of our strengths, weaknesses, opportunity, and threats for responsive bonding irrespective of the challenging situations we will experience,” he said.

The managing director disclosed that within April and June 2020, it paid N240.62m as claims to its clients on various insurance policies for the second quarter 2020 in fulfillment of its commitment to prompt claims settlements.

