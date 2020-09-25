See What Girl Did To Her Ex-Boyfriend Inside Church That Got People Talking – VIDEO

Naijabizcom has stumbled on a video that captured the moment a lady avenged her ex-boyfriend in the church auditorium. According to the gentle that shared the video on Instagram, the unidentified lady saw him in church after they broke up and poured and deliberately poured a drink on him.

The guy was said to have used the lady’s money without refunding them later paid the money and broke up with her claiming she demanded her money in a rude manner.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

