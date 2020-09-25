See How To Fix A Cracked Phone Screen With Toothpaste Without Replacing It

We’ve all had it happen: your fingers slip, your phone goes tumbling towards the earth, and then you hear the fateful crack. Your phone screen is broken, and you’re looking at paying a couple of hundred dollars to get it replaced or squint through a crack for the next two years.

Luckily, we have some life hacks to help you out. Knowing how to fix a cracked phone screen without replacing it can be a life (and wallet) saver. Read on to discover some of our neat phone-saving tricks.

Toothpaste

If you have a small crack in your phone, you might be surprised to learn toothpaste can fix it. Take a small dab of the toothpaste and put it on a cotton swab.

Then rub it gently into the crack, filling it in and leveling it off with the surface of the phone.

You want to make sure when you’re doing this that you don’t get too close to any headphone jacks or charging portals on the phone.

Toothpaste can do a number on the electronic components of your phone if it gets in the wrong places. But it can help hide cracks on your screen for a while.

Vegetable Oil

Vegetable oil is good for more than sautéing and deep-frying veggies. It can also temporarily help hide a small crack in your phone. Rub a dab of oil into the scratch, and remember you’ll need to replace it after a little time since it will rub off.

It’s important to note that this trick works only for small cracks. If your phone screen is shattered, vegetable oil is only going to make the situation worse. Instead, it may be time to start googling “cell phone screen repair near me”.

Screen Protector

“But wait,” you may be saying, “I’ve already broken my phone screen! What good is a screen protector going to do me now?”

But hear us out: putting a screen protector on your phone after it’s already broken can be a really good idea.

Even if your phone screen is already cracked, you don’t want to risk it breaking even more or the cracked glass causing damage to the screen.

Putting a screen protector on it can help hold the broken pieces in place, preserving both your phone and your fingers. Plus if you drop it again, your screen will be protected from any further damage.

Learn More About How to Fix a Cracked Phone Screen Without Replacing It

Dealing with a cracked phone screen is frustrating, and replacing it can be expensive. But if you know how to fix a cracked phone screen without replacing it, you can save money and cut fingers. Try out some of these great hacks today!

